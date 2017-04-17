Critics: DuPont spent more on legal f...

Critics: DuPont spent more on legal fees than chemical tests

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Whiznews.com

Critics say DuPont has spent too little on testing Ohio and West Virginia residents for contamination from a chemical used to make Teflon, while paying millions to a lawyer overseeing the testing program. The Columbus Dispatch reports DuPont spent about $860,000 on testing for contamination from the chemical used to make Teflon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 min Buck Rohde 20,965
Easter Bunny Sightings 7 hr Fees eggs 45
Mike Matter fiends for crack and posts kids fotos 8 hr Bon bon hq 1
Melania Trump a Tranny??? (Jun '16) 11 hr Hugh nose 49
Cranley wants to hire more public union welfare! 19 hr Liberals are coo coo 3
Rob Portman such a liar Sun OneWomynRiot 21
Michelle Gregg (May '16) Sun The Truth 48
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,751 • Total comments across all topics: 280,384,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC