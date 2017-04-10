Council considers request to buy bulletproof vests for Cincinnati firefighters
City Council is expected to vote Wednesday on a resolution that would direct city administrators to compile a report on purchasing bulletproof vests for every firefighter in the department. Last year, the city bought more than 180 for firefighters but now another 660 are needed, said Matt Atler, firefighter union president.
