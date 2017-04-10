Council considers request to buy bull...

Council considers request to buy bulletproof vests for Cincinnati firefighters

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

City Council is expected to vote Wednesday on a resolution that would direct city administrators to compile a report on purchasing bulletproof vests for every firefighter in the department. Last year, the city bought more than 180 for firefighters but now another 660 are needed, said Matt Atler, firefighter union president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Haley 20,949
Melania Trump a Tranny??? (Jun '16) 5 hr OneWomynRiot 48
Rob Portman such a liar 5 hr OneWomynRiot 17
gop 5 hr OneWomynRiot 7
Nursing homes , Home Health jobs that DONT drug... 19 hr Wise Ol Man 2
SAM that works @ NEUROLOGY center 19 hr Cupid 6
Cranley Campaign Ads! 20 hr voter 28
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,148 • Total comments across all topics: 280,243,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC