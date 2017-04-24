Cops: Grand jury to review copa s fatal shooting of armed man
Authorities say the investigation into the fatal police shooting of a man who allegedly confronted the officer with a large knife will be presented to an Ohio grand jury to determine whether to charge the officer. Butler County's coroner on Monday identified 24-year-old Michael Wilson-Salzl as the man fatally shot Saturday at an apartment complex in Hamilton, about 33 miles north of Cincinnati.
