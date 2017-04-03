Cops: Dad charged in fatal shooting of driver who hit son
Police say the father of a 4-year-old boy hit by a car in Cincinnati has been arrested on charges of murder and felonious assault in the driver's slaying. A Cincinnati police statement says Jamall Killings turned himself in to authorities Tuesday.
