Cops: Dad charged in fatal shooting of driver who hit son

Police say the father of a 4-year-old boy hit by a car in Cincinnati has been arrested on charges of murder and felonious assault in the driver's slaying. A Cincinnati police statement says Jamall Killings turned himself in to authorities Tuesday.

