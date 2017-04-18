College student killed during hammer throw at track meet
A college student has died after being struck during a hammer-throw event at a track meet in suburban Chicago. Wheaton College officials say 19-year-old student Ethan Roser of Cincinnati was volunteering at a track and field competition at the school Saturday when he was accidentally struck by a hammer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lets Make a Deal ?
|2 hr
|Open Eyed Citizen
|9
|Easter Bunny Sightings
|7 hr
|one week late
|90
|Loser Cranley!
|19 hr
|Krajomg
|6
|FOX to BillOReilly: "YOU'RE FIRED!"
|Fri
|OneWomynRiot
|3
|Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15)
|Fri
|jinx66699
|22
|Hey pops!
|Fri
|Kiwi
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC