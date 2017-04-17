Cincinnati woman pleads guilty to $300,000 embezzlement scheme
Angelia Zwick, 46, of Cincinnati plead guilty in U.S. District Court Monday to an embezzlement scheme aimed at defrauding her employer and filing false income tax returns to the IRS and faces up to 23 years in prison. Court documents show Zwick, also known as Angelia Strunk, defrauded her employer by embezzling funds from July 2009 to May 2013 by wiring stolen funds that were meant for customer refunds to a bank account for Amerihealth and Lise Solutions LLC, a company she owned.
