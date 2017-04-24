Cincinnati mayoral race tops Tuesday ...

Cincinnati mayoral race tops Tuesday primaries in Ohio

No Republicans are running in Cincinnati's nonpartisan election, with incumbent John Cranley seeking a second term against councilwoman Yvette Simpson and former University of Cincinnati board chairman Rob Richardson. It's been a heated race already, with the candidates debating issues such as the city's streetcar system and gun violence problems.

