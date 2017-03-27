Cincinnati celebrates annual 'baseball holiday' as Reds open
People in Cincinnati are ready for their annual holiday-like celebration of the Reds' baseball opening day, and they're hoping expected rain won't dampen the fun. A block party starting Monday morning on closed-off streets near the Great American Ball Park features live music.
