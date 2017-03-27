Cincinnati celebrates annual 'basebal...

Cincinnati celebrates annual 'baseball holiday' as Reds open

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

People in Cincinnati are ready for their annual holiday-like celebration of the Reds' baseball opening day, and they're hoping expected rain won't dampen the fun. A block party starting Monday morning on closed-off streets near the Great American Ball Park features live music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cranley Campaign Ads! 13 hr Pops 4
News L.A. rapper remembers his humble Lebanon roots 20 hr mary 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat Toms river nj 20,941
News 53 and Counting (Sep '07) Mar 30 POPS 4
Review: Presidential Moving Services Mar 30 Joshua little 146
News Club shooting victim: 'All I was thinking about... Mar 29 Yo Man 6
Metro Bus Hiring ! Mar 29 Politically Incor... 2
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,764 • Total comments across all topics: 280,020,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC