Cincinnati Art Museum appoints three new curators
The Cincinnati Art Museum on Tuesday announced the appointment of three new curators to fill positions that were vacant or filled by acting curators. They are: She will oversee acquisitions and collections from South Asia, Nepal and the Himalayan region, as well as Iran and Afghanistan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cranley Campaign Ads!
|6 hr
|voter
|9
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|WPWW
|20,942
|Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon Heist (Oct '13)
|11 hr
|Whatever
|40
|Club shooting victim: 'All I was thinking about...
|11 hr
|Doctor Feel Good
|11
|Kentucky appellate court to Chesley: You owe $4...
|13 hr
|Kyboy
|4
|Grove Park Grille Chef Megan
|14 hr
|queen B
|1
|15 Shot and 1 Dead At A Cincinnati Ohio Nightcl...
|Tue
|In da club
|9
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC