Chance of more freezing temps looking quite slim
It's feeling a lot like spring in the Tri-State, but could winter make one final comeback? It won't happen over the next seven days. Overnight temperatures look to dip no lower than the mid 40s; near normal for this time of year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,950
|Melania Trump a Tranny??? (Jun '16)
|22 hr
|OneWomynRiot
|48
|Rob Portman such a liar
|22 hr
|OneWomynRiot
|17
|gop
|22 hr
|OneWomynRiot
|7
|Nursing homes , Home Health jobs that DONT drug...
|Tue
|Wise Ol Man
|2
|SAM that works @ NEUROLOGY center
|Tue
|Cupid
|6
|Cranley Campaign Ads!
|Tue
|voter
|28
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC