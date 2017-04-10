Chance of more freezing temps looking...

Chance of more freezing temps looking quite slim

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

It's feeling a lot like spring in the Tri-State, but could winter make one final comeback? It won't happen over the next seven days. Overnight temperatures look to dip no lower than the mid 40s; near normal for this time of year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,950
Melania Trump a Tranny??? (Jun '16) 22 hr OneWomynRiot 48
Rob Portman such a liar 22 hr OneWomynRiot 17
gop 22 hr OneWomynRiot 7
Nursing homes , Home Health jobs that DONT drug... Tue Wise Ol Man 2
SAM that works @ NEUROLOGY center Tue Cupid 6
Cranley Campaign Ads! Tue voter 28
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,383 • Total comments across all topics: 280,259,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC