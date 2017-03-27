Cedar Land good for village

The 6,600-square-foot facility named "Cedar Land," which can accommodate over 300 people, opened its doors in August 2015 near downtown. Located at 200 Parkview Lane, the Cedar Land Event Center advertises its central location between Dayton, Columbus and Cincinnati, but also offers the positives of a small-town feel, with local caterers close-by, the Hearthstone Inn next door, and a neighboring bike trail and public park.

