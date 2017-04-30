BWW Review: the Tempest At Cincinnati...

BWW Review: the Tempest At Cincinnati Shakespeare Company Brews a Storm

For its final performances at 719 Race St., Cincinnati Shakespeare Company chose William Shakespeare's The Tempest, one of the last plays the playwright penned alone in 1610-11, Considered one of Shakespeare's greatest works. The Tempest follows a neoclassical model of the three unities of time, place and action.

