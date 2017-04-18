BWW Preview: Cincinnati Shakespeare C...

BWW Preview: Cincinnati Shakespeare Company Announces 2017 - 2018 Season in New Location

Join theater patrons in a new building on Elm Street in Over-the-Rhine, Cincinnati, for the 2017-2018 Cincinnati Shakespeare Company season. The addition of the Otto M. Budig Theater opening September 8, 2017 enhances an arts area, which includes Music Hall, Memorial Hall and the School for Creative and Performing Arts.

