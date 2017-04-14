Both conductor and soloist step in as substitutes and the result is unforgettable
On Monday, the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra lacked both a conductor and a soloist for its all-Brahms program on Friday. Both conductor and soloist step in as substitutes and the result is unforgettable On Monday, the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra lacked both a conductor and a soloist for its all-Brahms program on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are female nurses so fat and stupid (Jun '12)
|3 hr
|Concern
|22
|gays vacationing on Dale hollow Lake inTennessee
|3 hr
|Concern
|3
|Gutter Shutter
|6 hr
|Liars
|1
|Cleveland Prank (Sep '14)
|8 hr
|False Hope
|13
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|13 hr
|Judge Judy
|171
|SAM that works @ NEUROLOGY center
|19 hr
|Chad
|7
|Rob Portman such a liar
|20 hr
|yeebie
|19
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC