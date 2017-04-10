Blue Ash man wanted in connection to drug-related death
"He did knowingly and intentionally distribute mixtures and substances containing a detectable amount of heroin," according to the indictment. "The use of which resulted in the death of Victim 1." His last known address is listed at 9645 West Ave. in Blue Ash and police say he is also known to visit his mother on West Work Rd. in Cincinnati.
