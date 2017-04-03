Back from hiatus with a vengeance, heavy Cincy rockers Mangrenade unleash 'Severed Part Two'
It's been almost three years since Cincinnati's Mangrenade released its third EP, Severed Part One , and went on hiatus. The release marked a defining transition from the then trio's cocky Rock & Roll roots into a much heavier and abrasive style of Rock and Metal fusion.
Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
