Aronoff Center has a lot in store for May Winding down and whetting appetites for next season, the performing arts center has a full May. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2pbCW53 Neile Martin, a dancer with MamLuft&Co. Dance, which closes its 10th anniversary season with a pair of performances May 5-6 in the Aronoff Center's Jarson-Kaplan Theater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.