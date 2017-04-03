Archdiocese urges mercy for Mexican m...

Archdiocese urges mercy for Mexican mom facing deportation

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

The Roman Catholic archdiocese of Cincinnati is urging mercy for a Mexican mother of four U.S.-born children who is facing imminent deportation. Federal immigration authorities say Maribel Trujillo-Diaz entered the United States illegally in 2002 and has exhausted legal appeals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Loser Cranley! 1 hr FOP 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr johnniebgood 20,945
News Club shooting victim: 'All I was thinking about... 13 hr OneWomynRiot 17
Cranley Campaign Ads! 15 hr OneWomynRiot 20
gop 17 hr OneWomynRiot 6
Rob Portman such a liar 18 hr Observation Tower... 16
Deters Lets Make a Deal Show 20 hr Doctor Troof 2
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,559 • Total comments across all topics: 280,165,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC