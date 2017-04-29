April 29, 1992 (Miami), 25 years ago

April 29, 1992 (Miami), 25 years ago

Bonobo just released this beautiful new music video for the track "Bambro Koyo Ganda" from his album Migration out now on Ninja Tune. The track features Innov Gnawa, a fantastic Moroccan music collective formed in New York City.

