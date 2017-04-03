Alleged Murderer Calls 911 After Execution Killing
Authorities are still searching for two men charged with the murder of a worker at the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Jamie Urton was murdered on March 24 after police say he accidentally hit a four-year-old boy who ran into Kenton Street with his car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|1 hr
|john turner
|155
|Cranley Campaign Ads!
|2 hr
|Poltically Speaking
|13
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|OneMore
|20,943
|Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon Heist (Oct '13)
|9 hr
|Boom
|44
|Club shooting victim: 'All I was thinking about...
|Wed
|Doctor Feel Good
|11
|Kentucky appellate court to Chesley: You owe $4...
|Wed
|Kyboy
|4
|Grove Park Grille Chef Megan
|Wed
|queen B
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC