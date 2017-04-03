Alleged Murderer Calls 911 After Exec...

Alleged Murderer Calls 911 After Execution Killing

Read more: WMFD-TV Mansfield

Authorities are still searching for two men charged with the murder of a worker at the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Jamie Urton was murdered on March 24 after police say he accidentally hit a four-year-old boy who ran into Kenton Street with his car.

Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.

Cincinnati, OH

