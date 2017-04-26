After 35 years, conductor plans farew...

After 35 years, conductor plans farewell performance

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati.com

After 35 years, conductor plans farewell performance Gerry Doan steps down from storied tenure leading Cincinnati Community Orchestra as board searches for his successor Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2pn6rS1 For 35 years, Cincinnati Community Orchestra conductor Gerald R. "Gerry" Doan has prodded, praised and challenged his amateur players. Through it all - more than 200 performances of Mozart, Mahler and Beethoven - he's kept a sense of humor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 18 min Well Well 20,973
Loser Cranley! 5 hr Bobbie 7
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) 14 hr Mariasmith28 25
Review: Presidential Moving Services Wed frank harris 180
Lets Make a Deal ? Tue Jake the Snake 12
FOX to BillOReilly: "YOU'RE FIRED!" Tue The O Riley Fact 7
Easter Bunny Sightings Apr 24 Kiwi 92
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,500 • Total comments across all topics: 280,598,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC