$2.1M bond for father accused of killing motorist who hit son, 4
Bond was set at $2.1 million Wednesday for one of the two men accused of gunning down a motorist who accidentally hit a 4-year-old boy in the street and stopped to check on the child. Jamall Killings, 24, the boy's father, pleaded not guilty to murder and felonious assault charges during a brief hearing in Hamilton County Municipal Court.
