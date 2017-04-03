$2.1M bond for father accused of kill...

$2.1M bond for father accused of killing motorist who hit son, 4

Read more: WOIO

Bond was set at $2.1 million Wednesday for one of the two men accused of gunning down a motorist who accidentally hit a 4-year-old boy in the street and stopped to check on the child. Jamall Killings, 24, the boy's father, pleaded not guilty to murder and felonious assault charges during a brief hearing in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

