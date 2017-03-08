ZPD: Man Travels for Sex and Gets Arr...

ZPD: Man Travels for Sex and Gets Arrested

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Whiznews.com

Zanesville Police Chief Tony Coury says a 34-year-old Hamilton man is in the city jail on charges he was trying to have sex with a 15-year-old girl. Coury says Colby Owens drove from the Cincinnati area to Cambridge Avenue in Zanesville Thursday night with the idea of having sex with the teenage girl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 1 hr Suezanne 620
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr jersey city 20,887
Review: Mccoy Terrence F MD Internal MED (Jan '13) Thu POPS 6
Review: Presidential Moving Services Thu travis 115
Allgood home rip- 0ff Mar 8 Cousin Guido 6
Withrow High School Mar 6 Chief Peacemaker 6
Unfair and Injust Mar 4 Jim bobcock 15
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,018 • Total comments across all topics: 279,457,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC