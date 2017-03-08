ZPD: Man Travels for Sex and Gets Arrested
Zanesville Police Chief Tony Coury says a 34-year-old Hamilton man is in the city jail on charges he was trying to have sex with a 15-year-old girl. Coury says Colby Owens drove from the Cincinnati area to Cambridge Avenue in Zanesville Thursday night with the idea of having sex with the teenage girl.
