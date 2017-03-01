Your Weekend To Do List

Bockfest is back for its 25th year as Cincinnati's flagship three-day festival celebrating the coming of spring plus Over-the-Rhine's brewing heritage and bock beer. For those who are unfamiliar with bock beer, it's generally stronger than your typical lager with a robust malt character and a dark amber hue with little to no hops.

