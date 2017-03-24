It's not a stretch to say that Jessica Strawser has gotten writing advice from some of the best authors out there: People like Alice Walker, Anne Tyler and David Sedaris. Writer's Digest editor pens Cincy-set novel It's not a stretch to say that Jessica Strawser has gotten writing advice from some of the best authors out there: People like Alice Walker, Anne Tyler and David Sedaris.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.