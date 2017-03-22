Wilson' offers up a perfect antihero

When we think of comic book adaptations, the superheroes of franchise behemoths tend to come to mind first and foremost, replete with padded muscle suits, loads of computer-generated mayhem and obviously ironic quips signaling alleged hip wit. In addition, there are seemingly never enough stories supposedly about "men" and "women" identified as such by their functional names - Batman, Superman, Iron Man and Wonder Woman - even though no one would be out of bounds questioning not only their gender affiliations but by what right they should be considered part of the human race.

