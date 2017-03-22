Wilson' offers up a perfect antihero

When we think of comic book adaptations, the superheroes of franchise behemoths tend to come to mind first and foremost, replete with padded muscle suits, loads of computer-generated mayhem and obviously ironic quips signaling alleged hip wit. In addition, there are seemingly never enough stories supposedly about "men" and "women" identified as such by their functional names - Batman, Superman, Iron Man and Wonder Woman - even though no one would be out of bounds questioning not only their gender affiliations but by what right they should be considered part of the human race.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.