Wilson' offers up a perfect antihero
When we think of comic book adaptations, the superheroes of franchise behemoths tend to come to mind first and foremost, replete with padded muscle suits, loads of computer-generated mayhem and obviously ironic quips signaling alleged hip wit. In addition, there are seemingly never enough stories supposedly about "men" and "women" identified as such by their functional names - Batman, Superman, Iron Man and Wonder Woman - even though no one would be out of bounds questioning not only their gender affiliations but by what right they should be considered part of the human race.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|59 min
|Terrance
|20,919
|Kentucky appellate court to Chesley: You owe $4...
|7 hr
|POPS
|1
|Hamilton Man Arrested in Solicitation of Minor
|10 hr
|Justice for ALL
|3
|Pac Man vs Deters
|10 hr
|Justice for ALL
|1
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|Tue
|Christine davis
|134
|Withrow High School
|Mar 20
|pgh
|7
|Cincinnati streetcar to get monthly passes for ...
|Mar 18
|POPS
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC