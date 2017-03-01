Why so many people are eating McDonal...

Why so many people are eating McDonald's Filet-O-Fish right now

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: News Herald

McDonald's sells nearly 25% of their wild-caught Alaska Pollock fish sandwiches during Lent, when many Catholics forgo meat on Fridays. Why so many people are eating McDonald's Filet-O-Fish right now McDonald's sells nearly 25% of their wild-caught Alaska Pollock fish sandwiches during Lent, when many Catholics forgo meat on Fridays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Samuel-7g-Jackson 20,859
slander 3 hr Republicant 3
Meth in cinci 4 hr Ex con 10
Why are female nurses so fat and stupid (Jun '12) 4 hr Men Are Foul Fux 21
Who can help me find Tina Iceberg 5 hr Death 2 Dealers 2
Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12) 5 hr Dboi 183
Unfair and Injust 17 hr thomas j 6
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Hamilton County was issued at March 01 at 5:48PM EST

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,159 • Total comments across all topics: 279,243,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC