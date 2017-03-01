McDonald's sells nearly 25% of their wild-caught Alaska Pollock fish sandwiches during Lent, when many Catholics forgo meat on Fridays. Why so many people are eating McDonald's Filet-O-Fish right now McDonald's sells nearly 25% of their wild-caught Alaska Pollock fish sandwiches during Lent, when many Catholics forgo meat on Fridays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Herald.