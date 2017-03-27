Who killed employee of Cincinnati Association for the Blind?
Cincinnati police are investigating who shot and killed an employee for the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired after the man hit a small child in the street. Rescue crews took Urton to the hospital in an ambulance about noon after they responded to a report of a shooting and child struck in the 2300 block of Kenton Street in Walnut Hills, Cincinnati police have said.
