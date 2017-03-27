Who killed employee of Cincinnati Ass...

Who killed employee of Cincinnati Association for the Blind?

Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Cincinnati police are investigating who shot and killed an employee for the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired after the man hit a small child in the street. Rescue crews took Urton to the hospital in an ambulance about noon after they responded to a report of a shooting and child struck in the 2300 block of Kenton Street in Walnut Hills, Cincinnati police have said.

