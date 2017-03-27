Victims' relatives, former judge react to 'Angel of Death' serial killer's hospitalization
A local convicted serial killer who deemed himself the "Angel of Death" is in the hospital after officials said he was beaten in prison, and the relatives of some of his victims are sharing their reaction to the news. Donald Harvey was convicted of killing 37 people in Ohio and Kentucky in the 1970s and 1980s.
