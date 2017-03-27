Victims' relatives, former judge reac...

Victims' relatives, former judge react to 'Angel of Death' serial killer's hospitalization

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

A local convicted serial killer who deemed himself the "Angel of Death" is in the hospital after officials said he was beaten in prison, and the relatives of some of his victims are sharing their reaction to the news. Donald Harvey was convicted of killing 37 people in Ohio and Kentucky in the 1970s and 1980s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Club shooting victim: 'All I was thinking about... 13 hr Yo Man 6
Metro Bus Hiring ! Wed Politically Incor... 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Tue Mikeymike116 20,936
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) Tue UCx 20
News 53 and Counting (Sep '07) Tue elmo 3
News 15 Shot and 1 Dead At A Cincinnati Ohio Nightcl... Mon Uptown Onlooker 7
gop Mar 27 No party 3
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,179 • Total comments across all topics: 279,926,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC