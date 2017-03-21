UD Students Educating and Advocating:...

UD Students Educating and Advocating: Consciousness Rising 2017

An event bursting with student passion, driven by student vision, and constructed by student hands, for the sake of other students hearing about social injustices: Consciousness Rising is a small but powerful outcry for justice on the University of Dayton campus. The one-day event, comprised of exhibits, speakers and vendors focused around a central theme, on the list of UD's annual human rights education events.

