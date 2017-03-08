UC football will hold spring practice...

UC football will hold spring practice at Elder's pit

UC football announced it will hold a special practice inside The Pit at Elder High School on Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m. The practice will be free and open to the public. "We are excited to get out in the local community," Head Coach Luke Fickell said.

