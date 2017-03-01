Ty Van Fossen is UC's First 2018 Commit

Ty Van Fossen is UC's First 2018 Commit

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Down The Drive

I hope Ohio State is ready to keep having players stolen out from underneath its Buckeye nose. Luke Fickell, former Ohio State defensive coordinator and current head coach of the Cincinnati Bearcats , has not only made recruiting in Cincinnati a priority, but also going to the well at his old stomping grounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Down The Drive.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Presidential Moving Services 2 min Diane Gettys 102
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 42 min debit 20,864
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 3 hr Injudgement 611
Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12) 4 hr tamh020568 185
slander Wed Republicant 3
Meth in cinci Wed Ex con 10
Why are female nurses so fat and stupid (Jun '12) Wed Men Are Foul Fux 21
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Space Station
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,280 • Total comments across all topics: 279,278,441

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC