Ty Van Fossen is UC's First 2018 Commit
I hope Ohio State is ready to keep having players stolen out from underneath its Buckeye nose. Luke Fickell, former Ohio State defensive coordinator and current head coach of the Cincinnati Bearcats , has not only made recruiting in Cincinnati a priority, but also going to the well at his old stomping grounds.
