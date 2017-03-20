Two dead, 70 to ERs as overdoses surge Hamilton County sees weekend of overdoses, NKY is hit too Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2mIwLkP Hamilton County hospital emergency departments saw 70 overdoses in a busy weekend, propelling the county's heroin coalition to issue an alert to users, emergency responders and treatment providers. The Hamilton County Heroin Coalition started noting the surge in overdoses Thursday, issued a warning on Friday and re-emphasized its alert as the overdoses continued Saturday.

