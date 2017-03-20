Two dead, 70 to ERs as overdoses surge

Two dead, 70 to ERs as overdoses surge

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati.com

Two dead, 70 to ERs as overdoses surge Hamilton County sees weekend of overdoses, NKY is hit too Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2mIwLkP Hamilton County hospital emergency departments saw 70 overdoses in a busy weekend, propelling the county's heroin coalition to issue an alert to users, emergency responders and treatment providers. The Hamilton County Heroin Coalition started noting the surge in overdoses Thursday, issued a warning on Friday and re-emphasized its alert as the overdoses continued Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr bayonne nj 20,931
Withrow High School 19 hr pgh 7
Review: Presidential Moving Services Mon fbI 128
News Cincinnati streetcar to get monthly passes for ... Sat POPS 2
Anna Ellison Mar 18 Hmmm 4
Cincinnati Lowlifes Mar 18 Duhh 1
Melania Trump a Tranny??? (Jun '16) Mar 16 Hugh nose 46
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Casey Anthony
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,205 • Total comments across all topics: 279,706,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC