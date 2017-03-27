Two charged with murder in mass shooting at Cincinnati nightclub
Cornell Beckley, 27 and Deondre Davis, 29 are charged with murder in connection to a shootout inside Cameo Nightclub that injured 16 and left one man dead Sunday. Fugitive Apprehension agents arrested Beckley Thursday on Colerain Avenue, Chief Eliot Isaac said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|53 and Counting (Sep '07)
|15 hr
|POPS
|4
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|18 hr
|Joshua little
|146
|Club shooting victim: 'All I was thinking about...
|Wed
|Yo Man
|6
|Metro Bus Hiring !
|Wed
|Politically Incor...
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Mikeymike116
|20,936
|Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15)
|Mar 28
|UCx
|20
|15 Shot and 1 Dead At A Cincinnati Ohio Nightcl...
|Mar 27
|Uptown Onlooker
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC