Two charged with murder in mass shooting at Cincinnati nightclub

13 hrs ago Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

Cornell Beckley, 27 and Deondre Davis, 29 are charged with murder in connection to a shootout inside Cameo Nightclub that injured 16 and left one man dead Sunday. Fugitive Apprehension agents arrested Beckley Thursday on Colerain Avenue, Chief Eliot Isaac said.

