Trouble Brewing for the EPA
Past and present employees of the Environmental Protection Agency publicly opposed confirmation of Scott Pruitt to head the agency he hopes to strangle. I'd never heard of Neil Gorsuch, a respected federal appellate judge until Donald Trump nominated him to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12)
|2 hr
|Shayla
|188
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|WPWW
|20,911
|Sounds From the Sky?
|7 hr
|sam
|2
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|8 hr
|Abamdoned memories
|674
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|14 hr
|Dustin Becker
|120
|Melania Trump a Tranny??? (Jun '16)
|15 hr
|TheMessenger
|44
|1950's-1960's STRATFORD MANOR / EASTWOOD VILLAGE (Mar '09)
|Tue
|Susie Witherspoon
|30
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC