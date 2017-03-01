ThisWeek news: Olentangy eyes leasing...

ThisWeek news: Olentangy eyes leasing administrative offices

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

The school board is considering leasing a 40,000-square-foot office building at 7840 Graphics Way and moving the district's administrative offices from its current location at Shanahan Middle School. That would free space at the school for 12 preschool classes and two activity spaces, according to Sharon Jurawitz, a member of the district's facilities committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Granny is a fruit... 20,865
Review: Presidential Moving Services 4 hr gregory bell 103
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 8 hr Injudgement 611
Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12) 8 hr tamh020568 185
slander Wed Republicant 3
Meth in cinci Wed Ex con 10
Why are female nurses so fat and stupid (Jun '12) Wed Men Are Foul Fux 21
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,871 • Total comments across all topics: 279,282,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC