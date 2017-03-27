The Shield Ohio asks Cincinnati to le...

The Shield Ohio asks Cincinnati to let police make $5 donations via paycheck deductions

8 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Cincinnati Police Officer Ken Grubbs is recovering at home with his family after he was shot in the line of duty March 12. Cincinnati Police Officer Sonny Kim was shot and killed in the line of duty in June 2015. Leaders of a non-profit agency that provides immediate financial support for families of fallen or disabled officers want Cincinnati police to donate $5 from each paycheck.

