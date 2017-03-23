The Sad Fate Of The Kid Who Became Famous For Shooting His Marshmallow Cannon With President Obama

The 14-year-old student who became famous after he dazzled President Barack Obama with his homemade marshmallow cannon is now a 20-year-old adult battling schizophrenia. The marshmallow cannon engineer, Joe Hudy, impressed Obama at White House Science Fair in February 2012 by using his " Extreme Marshmallow Cannon " to shoot marshmallows across the State Dining Room.

