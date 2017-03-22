Taste of Cincinnati to move, but not far

Taste of Cincinnati to move, but not far

Taste of Cincinnati is moving, but it's not going far. It will shift two blocks east on Downtown's Fifth Street for this year's 39th annual event, set for May 27-29.

