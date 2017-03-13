Suspect charged with shooting officer...

Suspect charged with shooting officer faces judge Friday. Details in the app

11 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

The suspect charged with shooting and wounding a Cincinnati police officer in an attack described by the mayor as an "ambush" is set to face a judge Friday. Damion McRae, 37, was released from University of Cincinnati Medical Center Thursday and booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center by 3:20 p.m., jail records show.

