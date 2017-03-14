Students build prosthetic hands using...

Students build prosthetic hands using 3D printers

Tuesday Read more: USA Today

Students build prosthetic hands using 3D printers College and high school students in Greater Cincinnati are using 3D printing to solve medical problems in the community. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mFLzlI CINCINNATI -- College and high school students in Greater Cincinnati are using 3D printing to solve medical problems in the community.

