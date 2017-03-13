Streetcar underlines division between Cranley and opponents
The three candidates in Cincinnati's mayoral primary agree on a lot of the major issues such as the Queen City's sanctuary city status. However, that does not mean the election will be a pillow fight with incumbent Mayor John Cranley facing opposition on his left flank.
