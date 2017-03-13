Stage Door: Reboot your familiarity with Jane Eyre, then head to the Playhouse
The Playhouse's very impressionistic rendering of Charlotte BrontA 's 1847 novel is a riveting, heady production, but one you'll enjoy more if you're familiar with the narrative. If you're a Jane Eyre aficionado, you need to see the theatrical staging of Charlotte BrontA 's 1847 novel that opened last evening at the Cincinnati Playhouse.
