Stage Door: Reboot your familiarity with Jane Eyre, then head to the Playhouse

The Playhouse's very impressionistic rendering of Charlotte BrontA 's 1847 novel is a riveting, heady production, but one you'll enjoy more if you're familiar with the narrative. If you're a Jane Eyre aficionado, you need to see the theatrical staging of Charlotte BrontA 's 1847 novel that opened last evening at the Cincinnati Playhouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.