Stage Door: More theater than time to take it all in this weekend
Take a look at some of the many shows taking place on local stages, from 'A Raisin in the Sun' at Cincy Shakes to 'Disenchanted' at the Carnegie. There are at least nine opportunities for theater on local stages this weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Ha Hair
|20,932
|gop
|20 hr
|No party
|1
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|Fri
|BBB
|142
|Kentucky appellate court to Chesley: You owe $4...
|Mar 22
|POPS
|1
|Hamilton Man Arrested in Solicitation of Minor
|Mar 22
|Justice for ALL
|3
|Pac Man vs Deters
|Mar 22
|Justice for ALL
|1
|Withrow High School
|Mar 20
|pgh
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC