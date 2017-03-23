St. Vincent de Paul to host Hope to Homes 5K to help end homelessness
St. Vincent de Paul-Cincinnati will host its annual Hope to Homes 5K walk/run to raise awareness and funds to support its homelessness prevention programs. The walk/run will take place April 8 at 9 a.m. at Sawyer Point, and each participant will receive a T-shirt and a medal.
