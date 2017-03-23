St. Vincent de Paul to host Hope to H...

St. Vincent de Paul to host Hope to Homes 5K to help end homelessness

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

St. Vincent de Paul-Cincinnati will host its annual Hope to Homes 5K walk/run to raise awareness and funds to support its homelessness prevention programs. The walk/run will take place April 8 at 9 a.m. at Sawyer Point, and each participant will receive a T-shirt and a medal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Presidential Moving Services 31 min BBB 142
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Buck Rohde 20,926
News Kentucky appellate court to Chesley: You owe $4... Wed POPS 1
Hamilton Man Arrested in Solicitation of Minor Wed Justice for ALL 3
Pac Man vs Deters Wed Justice for ALL 1
Withrow High School Mar 20 pgh 7
News Cincinnati streetcar to get monthly passes for ... Mar 18 POPS 2
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,423 • Total comments across all topics: 279,784,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC