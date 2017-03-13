Sound Advice: Phantogram with The Veldt

Sound Advice: Phantogram with The Veldt

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

It's been nearly a decade since budding visual artist Sarah Barthel became disenchanted with her schooling and returned to her home in Greenwich, N.Y. She quickly reconnected with junior high friend Josh Carter - also recently returned from New York City where he had formed Grand Habit, an experimental Art Pop band with his brother - and the pair almost immediately began writing songs around Carter's sparse beats. For the first two years, the duo, initially known as Charlie Everywhere, kept their musical pursuits a veritable secret, playing a few shows and releasing a couple of EPs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12) 5 hr Shayla 188
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr WPWW 20,911
Sounds From the Sky? 10 hr sam 2
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 11 hr Abamdoned memories 674
Review: Presidential Moving Services 18 hr Dustin Becker 120
Melania Trump a Tranny??? (Jun '16) 18 hr TheMessenger 44
1950's-1960's STRATFORD MANOR / EASTWOOD VILLAGE (Mar '09) Tue Susie Witherspoon 30
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Hamilton County was issued at March 16 at 3:46AM EDT

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,937 • Total comments across all topics: 279,586,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC