Sound Advice: Phantogram with The Veldt

It's been nearly a decade since budding visual artist Sarah Barthel became disenchanted with her schooling and returned to her home in Greenwich, N.Y. She quickly reconnected with junior high friend Josh Carter - also recently returned from New York City where he had formed Grand Habit, an experimental Art Pop band with his brother - and the pair almost immediately began writing songs around Carter's sparse beats. For the first two years, the duo, initially known as Charlie Everywhere, kept their musical pursuits a veritable secret, playing a few shows and releasing a couple of EPs.

