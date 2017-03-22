Sound Advice: Cold War Kids with Middle Kids

The first seven years of Cold War Kids' tenure found the prolific Southern California Indie Rock/Blues/Soul outfit dropping a trio of full lengths, including their acclaimed/chastised debut, 2004's Robbers & Cowards , and close to 20 additional EP and single releases, while deflecting reviews that cited Cold War Kids as a Christian band. The next six years of the band's history were slightly less productive, with only two additional albums, two EPs and a half-dozen singles being added to the band's catalog.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.