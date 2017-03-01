Signage replaced at intersection where fatal downtown accident happened
Pictures submitted anonymously to FOX19 NOW raise questions about the signage surrounding a car accident that took the life of 73-year-old Barbara Vandenroeck at the corner of Eighth and Sycamore in Cincinnati. The first image from October of 2016 was taken from Google maps and shows overhead signage covered in conjunction with a lane closure for construction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|Sholyn
|20,872
|Unfair and Injust
|20 hr
|Jim bobcock
|15
|Adult Children Ignore Me (Sep '13)
|Fri
|Debra egan collins
|78
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|Fri
|gregory bell
|103
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|Fri
|Injudgement
|611
|Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12)
|Fri
|tamh020568
|185
|slander
|Mar 1
|Republicant
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC