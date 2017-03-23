Shooting in Cincinnati nightclub: 1 killed, 13 wounded, say police
The scene outside the cameo Club where a gunman has killed one person and wounded 14. NEW DELHI: One person was killed and at least 13 people were reported wounded after a gunman opened fire in a Cincinnati, Ohio , nightclub in the wee hours local time on Sunday, reported WLWT5, a local TV station and the Cincinnati Police Department. Cincinnati police have confirmed that it is a homicide investigation but didn't say if anyone was in custody.
