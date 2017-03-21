Reporters Can't Be Auditors

Reporters Can't Be Auditors

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

Why did it take reporters to motivate the mayor to call for an audit of former ally Dwight Tillery's latest venture? Skilled, full-time city hall reporters can't keep up with lifers responsible for monitoring Cincinnati's grants to do-gooder programs. The more reporters tell us, the more we wonder if seeming ineptitude reflects implicit or explicit directions to turn a blind eye to grant recipients and bills submitted for reimbursement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hamilton Man Arrested in Solicitation of Minor 1 hr Justice for ALL 3
Pac Man vs Deters 1 hr Justice for ALL 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Bayonne 20,931
Review: Presidential Moving Services 17 hr Christine davis 134
Withrow High School Mon pgh 7
News Cincinnati streetcar to get monthly passes for ... Mar 18 POPS 2
Anna Ellison Mar 18 Hmmm 4
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Hamilton County was issued at March 22 at 2:54PM EDT

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,494 • Total comments across all topics: 279,739,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC