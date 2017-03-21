Reporters Can't Be Auditors

Why did it take reporters to motivate the mayor to call for an audit of former ally Dwight Tillery's latest venture? Skilled, full-time city hall reporters can't keep up with lifers responsible for monitoring Cincinnati's grants to do-gooder programs. The more reporters tell us, the more we wonder if seeming ineptitude reflects implicit or explicit directions to turn a blind eye to grant recipients and bills submitted for reimbursement.

